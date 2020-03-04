Macron, IAEA Director-General Discuss Agency's Work in Iran, North Korean Nuclear Programme

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi, discussed the agency’s work in Iran and the situation with North Korea's nuclear program, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The President of the French Republic today received recently elected IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on the occasion of his first visit to Paris. The meeting, in particular, discussed the IAEA verification work in Iran", the Elysee Palace said. "The President of the Republic urged Iran to strictly comply with its obligations and duties within the framework of verification, and called on Tehran to immediately and fully cooperate with the agency".

Macron also recalled the goal of the complete dismantling of North Korea's nuclear program and the role of the IAEA in the issue.

Tehran gradually began the process of stepping back from the JCPOA in May 2019, exactly a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the nuclear deal and re-imposed tough sanctions on Iranian industries and political figures.

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and the so-called P5+1 countries, comprising Russia, China, France, the UK, the US plus Germany. The treaty provided Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for a commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons and to downgrade its uranium enrichment efforts.