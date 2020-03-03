Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpile Balloons to Level Five Times Above Nuclear Deal Limits - IAEA

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been in jeopardy since Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the treaty in May 2018, with Tehran insisting that the deal was "still alive" despite US pressure and the failure of its European signatories to meet their obligations.

Iran's stockiple of low-enriched uranium has reached nearly 1,021 kg, far above the 202.8 kg limit outlined in the JCPOA, the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported, according to AP.

In a quarterly report released Tuesday, the nuclear energy watchdog indicated that the stockpile, as well as the levels to which Iran has been enriching its uranium, are in breach of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The IAEA also accuses Tehran of failing to engage the agency in substantive discussions on these and other concerns, including alleged undeclared nuclear material at three undeclared locations across the country.

IAEA director general Rafael Grossi was said to have on Iranian authorities to "immediately cooperate fully" to address the agency's concerns, including through the provision of "prompt access" to two specified sites.

"Iran has not provided access to the agency to two locations...and has not engaged in substantive discussions to clarify agency questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities," the report said.

