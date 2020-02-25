Dow Tumbles 800 Points Amid Coronavirus Fears

In the early afternoon, The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell by almost three percent - or 849 points - as a sell-off on Wall Street quickened amid persistent fears over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The S&P 500 ($SPX) lost 2.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) shed 2.3%.

Stocks continued to fall Tuesday, as major indices saw at least a three percent slump on Monday on news about new cases of the deadly virus.

"With the news of the last three or four days, it's hard to be optimistic," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

