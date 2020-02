The new coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, was first registered in central China in late December and has since spread to some 30 countries, prompting the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare a global health emergency.

According to local media outlets, citing the Federal Office of Public Health, Switzerland has confirmed its first case of the Wuhan coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The health department promised to provide further details later in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Croatia and Austria confirmed the first cases of coronavirus.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW