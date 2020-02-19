Register
04:42 GMT19 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Investors play cards in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, September 9, 2015

    It's Easier to Shake a Mountain Than China: Envoy on Coronavirus' Economic Impact

    © REUTERS / China Daily
    World
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202002191078343272-its-easier-to-shake-a-mountain-than-china-envoy-on-coronavirus-economic-impact/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier on Monday, US financial services company Moody’s had slashed the global growth forecast, including that of China, claiming that “the coronavirus outbreak has diminished optimism about prospects of an incipient stabilization of global growth”.

    Expressing full faith in the country’s mechanisms for dealing with public health crises, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong has said that although the downward pressure on his country's economy will increase in the short-run, China will nonetheless bounce back strongly.

    Addressing a large media gathering in New Delhi, Sun said China’s early victory over the epidemic will be beneficial to the development of both China and India as well as the global economy.

    “Fires can blow down the trees, but not the mountain… Our confidence comes from China's strong economy, and we also have the confidence to maintain the long-term and stable development of China's economy. It's easier to shake a mountain than China,” Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said.

    The envoy emphasized that India should review its restrictions in an "objective, rational and calm manner" and "implement the consensus of the two leaders (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping)" by handling China's requirement for much-needed medical supplies in a humanitarian manner.

    Last week, Indian Prime Minister Modi sent a letter of condolence to Chinese President Xi and gave assurances about his country's readiness to assist China on every front to fight the epidemic. The first consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan city is scheduled for later this week, the Indian government said.

    In the same briefing, the Chinese envoy could not forget to add the importance of its 5G network and said that the high-speed network and technological prowess of the country have helped in mobilizing China's response.

    China, which is one of India's biggest trading partners, added that Beijing hopes bilateral engagements “won’t be blocked due to the epidemic”.

    “We hope to put this relationship to new heights. I hope we can cooperate more,” Ambassador Sun added.

    China accounts for 45% of India’s total electronics imports. One-third of machinery and almost two-fifth of organic chemicals that India purchases from the world comes from China. Automotive parts and fertilisers are other items where China’s share in India’s imports is more than 25%. India sources about 65-70% of active pharmaceutical ingredients and close to 90% of certain mobile phone parts from China.

    Speaking on the epidemic, that has put over 50 million people under lockdown in China, the envoy said the number of confirmed cases has been declining for 14 consecutive days across China.

    On the speculation that has been underway in different sections of media over the past few days about the possible release of the virus from one of China's labs, the envoy said that they do not have enough knowledge about the virus but “this virus originated from nature, not man-made. The virus is terrible but the rumour is more terrible.”

    Amid a growing number of coronavirus cases, which has reached 72,436 — up 1,888 from 70,548 the day before (Monday) — and the death toll, which now stands at 1,868, Moody’s investors service revised global GDP growth forecast down, and it now expects G-20 economies to collectively grow 2.4 percent in 2020, a slower rate than last year. The credit rating agency has also reduced the 2020 growth forecast for China to 5.2 percent and India to 5.4 percent.

    Related:

    China Launches Production of First Potential Coronavirus Treatment - Authorities
    Death Toll From Coronavirus in Mainland China Reaches 1,868, Over 72,400 Infected
    China's Central Bank to Disinfect and Eliminate Cash to Fight Coronavirus - Reports
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, Economy, coronavirus, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse