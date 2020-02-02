Register
16:15 GMT02 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    CIA Head Gina Haspel Secretly Visited PNA Officials Day After Trump’s Peace Plan Unveiled – Report

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107801/43/1078014360.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202002021078206778-cia-head-gina-haspel-secretly-visited-pna-officials-day-after-trumps-peace-plan-unveiled--report/

    President of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) Mahmoud Abbas announced on Saturday that all ties between the PNA and Israel, as well as the United States, would be cut following Donald Trump’s unveiling of his long-advertised peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which many saw as being strongly biased towards the Jewish state.

    Gina Haspel, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), reportedly travelled to Ramallah in the West Bank on Thursday to meet with PNA officials, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled his “deal of the century”, Israel’s Kan media outlet exclusively revealed on 2 February.

    According to the media report, Haspel did not meet with Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during her visit, but corresponded with other PNA officials who warned the CIA chief of their intentions to sever all ties between the Palestinians on the one side, and Israel and the United States on the other.

    Meanwhile, the US official was also said to have met with the PNA’s Intelligence Director Majid Faraj, who allegedly asserted that exchanges of information between the CIA and the PNA’s security forces would not be compromised, despite Ramallah’s opposition to Trump’s peace plan.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he delivers a speech following the announcement by the U.S. President Donald Trump of the Mideast peace plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020.
    © REUTERS / RANEEN SAWAFTA
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he delivers a speech following the announcement by the U.S. President Donald Trump of the Mideast peace plan, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020.

    The report comes following Abbas’ Saturday announcement that the PNA would cut all cooperation ties with Israel and the US following the publication of Trump’s proposed “deal of the century”, which the head of the Palestine Liberation Organisation saw as a rejection of all the previously reached agreements and “a slap of the century”. The PNA head's remarks were made during an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League in Cairo, where the organisation officially decided to reject the plan.

    Abbas earlier denounced Trump’s proposal, insisting that the US cannot be the sole mediator in the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying that other members of the Middle East Quartet such as Russia, the European Union, and the United Nations should be included.

    Palestinian demonstrators burn pictures depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and repsentations of U.S and Israeli flags during a protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in the southern Gaza Strip January 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA
    Hamas: ‘All Options Legitimate’ Now for Palestinians to Fight Trump’s Contentious Peace Plan
    The plan, unveiled on 28 January, was mainly drawn up by Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner. While it stipulates the creation of a Palestinian state located on scattered pieces of land in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with a capital in the outskirts of East Jerusalem, it also de-facto approves the Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which the UN deems as illegal. The proposed deal also recognises Jerusalem as the “sovereign” and “undivided” capital of Israel – something strongly condemned by the PNA.

    Tags:
    Israel, Palestinian Authority, Donald Trump, Mahmoud Abbas, Gina Haspel, CIA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vivid Colours of Russia's Arctic Night: Mother Nature Displays Magnificent Northern Lights
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse