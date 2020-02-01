Abbas Says Palestinian National Authority Severing All Ties With Washington Including Security

The Palestinian Authority warned in the past that it would not accept the "deal of the century", unveiled by President Donald Trump on 28 January, citing perceived US bias in favour of the Jewish state.

Head of the Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas has stated that all ties including cooperation on security, between Israel and the US on the one side and the Palestinians on the other will be severed following the publication of Trump's "deal of the century" peace plan, which he sees as a rejection of all previously reached accords as well as of international law.

The PNA president stated that the "deal of the century" can't be the basis for a future peace deal with Israel under any conditions.

"There is no place for even a part of the American deal on the negotiating table", the PNA president said.

