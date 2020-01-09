Register
06:42 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Australian and New Zealand coalition forces participate in a training mission with Iraqi army soldiers at Taji Base, north of Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

    Australian PM Morrison Says Not Withdrawing Troops From Iraq

    © AP Photo / Hadi Mizban
    World
    Get short URL
    204
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107653/47/1076534738.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001091077985401-australian-pm-morrison-says-not-withdrawing-troops-from-iraq/

    Concerns have risen recently about the situation in the Middle East after Iran conducted airstrikes against US military facilities in Iraq as "revenge" for killing its top military commander Qasem Soleimani. The tensions, however, have de-escalated after President Trump did not announce any retaliatory military action against Iran.

    Australian premier Scott Morrison has announced he is not going to withdraw troops from Iraq and that Australia will continue its mission in the country, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

    "Our goal remains a united, stable Iraq and the focus of our efforts is countering Daesh* and its support network. That remains our mission and we remain tasked to that mission as our people there in the Middle East are pursuing, Morrison said in an address from Canberra cited by Australian SBS News.

    He added that no Australian personnel was killed or injured in Iran's attack on the US military bases in Iraq. About 300 Australian troops and defence staff are now deployed in the country, the outlet said.

    "Australia wants to see and has encouraged restraint and de-escalation and I welcome President [Donald] Trump's statement overnight", Morrison said, referring to the US president's address to the nation on Wednesday morning.

    The premier also said that an Australian naval vessel would travel to the Strait of Hormuz this week as planned for shipping protection in the region, according to Reuters.

    On early Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Quds Force attacked US military facilities in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan and the al-Assad Air Base in western Iraq as part of its "hard revenge" for Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in the US targeted attack on the Baghdadi International airport.

    Addressing the nation on Wednesday, US President Trump said he would ask NATO to boost its involvement in the Middle East.

    Earlier this month, the Iraqi parliament demanded that all foreign troops withdraw from the country. The US said its forces were staying, dismissing the message on social media about the pullout of the international coalition as a mistake.

    There also have been reports about Germany's intent to pull out its troops from Iraq amid concerns over US-Iran tensions, which have escalated after the elimination of Soleimani.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Tags:
    withdrawal, tensions, airstrike, military, army, United States, Iran, Iraq, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse