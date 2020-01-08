Kuwaiti Government Denies Reports of US Forces Pullout From Country, Says News Agency Was Hacked

A letter was previously leaked announcing the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq in the wake of a decision by the country's Parliament to end foreign military deployments. The head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff later stated that the draft letter was sent by "mistake" and didn't imply any US withdrawal.

The Kuwaiti government has stated that earlier reports about the impending withdrawal of US forces from the country are incorrect and that state news agency KUNA, which distributed the false message, had been hacked.

Previously, the KUNA news agency cited the country's Defence Minister Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as saying that he had received a letter from the commander of the US Arifjan military camp situated in the country announcing the "imminent withdrawal of all US military forces in three days".

"Receiving such a letter from Camp Arifjan was unexpected and we are communicating with the US Department of Defence for more details and information", the false report cited the minister as saying.

The report comes two days after a letter allegedly drafted by US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William H. Seely III and sent to Iraqi Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah leaked to media outlets on 6 January. The correspondence notified the Iraqi military about the first US movements to withdraw its troops from the country in accordance with the decision by the Iraqi Parliament, who earlier voted to terminate all foreign deployments in the nation.

Hours later, however, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated that the letter, which he called "genuine" but "poorly worded", was sent by mistake and didn't imply any US withdrawal from Iraq. US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper later confirmed that "there's been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq. Period".

