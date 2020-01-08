Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Calls Overnight Missile Strikes 'a Slap in the Face' of US - Reports

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran launched a missile attack on American targets in response to the US' assassination of its top military coomander, General Soleimani.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei noted the overnight missile attacks on US bases are a "slap" in America's face, while commenting on the Islamic Republic's response prompt response to the US' killing of the country's top-ranking General Qasem Soleimani late last week.

He lambasted the US' presence in the region at large as "a source of corruption" arguing the American forces should leave te Middle East whatsoever.

Khamenei specially brought up the option of nuclear talks resumption with their "enemy" US, thundering there is no way it could be done as it would "pave the way for US' dominance". He stressed that amon the Republic's blatant foes are the US, Israel and the "arrogant system" - an apparent reference to the West in general.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW