India’s Lead Tech Institute Files Record No. of Patents Giving Push to Modi’s ‘Make in India’ Plan

New Delhi (Sputnik): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative is faring well, especially at a time when the ongoing US-China trade war has attracted global tech giants to India’s vast, hyper-competitive market.

India’s premier technology institute, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has filed 150 patent applications, the highest number in 2019. The innovations include everything from electrically evolved bulletproof clothing to a method to improve the shelf-life of raw milk.

​“IIT Delhi has filed 150 IPs in 2019 - a 20 percent increase over 2018 figures. Also, compared to last year, we have seen a four-fold increase in revenue from our IP licensing activities,” said Professor Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi.

The higher number of patents indicates higher chances of commercialisation for “Make in India” technology at a time when US-based majors like Microsoft, Google, Apple and Amazon have been investing heavily in the country.

Earlier in December, IIT kick-started the placement process for its students across its numerous campuses in India, where US-based tech and auto majors have surfaced as prominent recruiters, offering hefty packages of up to $140,000 to Indian students.

While India is going through a rough phase with regards to its economy and employment status, IIT students have reportedly been offered 10 per cent higher than the average salaries by foreign companies this year.

The state-funded IIT colleges are autonomous public institutes of higher education, declared as institutions of national importance, and has one of the highest rankings among similar institutions around the world.