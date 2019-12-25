New Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Not Ruling Out Ground Forces Drills With Russia in Future

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia may hold joint military exercises not only at sea but also on land in the future, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said in an interview, expressing hope for further cooperation.

"The countries cooperate in different areas, so yes, there is such a possibility", Jalali said when asked whether Iran and Russia could hold ground forces drills together.

However, he did not provide any specific time frame.

Russia and Iran have already conducted joint manoeuvres, the ambassador, who was appointed to the position in November, recalled.

Iranian servicemen react at the first stage of the international competition for professional training Marine landing 2019 at the Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia.

"I am sure that both countries should continue close cooperation in this sphere, which allows preserving regional peace and stability, given the joint understanding of threats", Jalali added.

Russia, Iran and China will hold a joint naval exercise, dubbed Marine Security Belt, in the Indian Ocean on Friday. The combat squadron of Russia's Baltic Fleet left for Iran upon completing the Russian-Indian Indra-2019 naval drills earlier in December.

Pushback Against US

The envoy also stated that Iran and Russia should cooperate on repelling Washington's "economic terrorism" since the United States has hit both countries with sanctions.

"It is necessary for us to strengthen political relations, to expand bilateral, regional and international cooperation, to fight against terrorism together, and also to resist economic terrorism of the US, which has imposed sanctions both on our country and on Russia," Jalali said.

Washington re-imposed sanctions on Tehran back in May 2018 after withdrawing from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal. The restrictions targetted Iranian oil industry, banking, transportation, and other sectors of the nation's economy.

As a result, one year later the Islamic Republic started gradually abandoning its nuclear agreement obligations, urging other signatories help facilitate continued oil and other trade with Iran.