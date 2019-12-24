US Spy Suspect Whelan's Family to Advocate for New Anti-Russian Sanctions - Brother

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The family of US spy suspect Paul Whelan, held in Moscow on espionage charges, is calling for sanctions against Russian officials responsible for the arrest, his brother David Whelan told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We were glad to see that the US Treasury has just sanctioned the Irani judges in another wrongful imprisonment case involving an American citizen. We believe judges like Sergei Ryabtsev, Yuri Pasyunnin, as well as [prison] officials, should be held accountable as well," his brother said.

His brother noted that the diplomatic staff from the four embassies had not contacted the family following their scheduled prison visit on Monday.

"We do not expect there to be any improvement in Paul’s condition. As the social media accounts of Paul’s hearing come out, he seems much the same as at his last hearing," David said.

Earlier in the day, a Moscow court extended Paul Whelan’s detention until March 29, 2020.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in early December that US attempts to promote the idea that Paul Whelan had been arrested for nothing were a massive disinformation campaign.

In December 2018, Russian authorities arrested Paul Whelan, who holds US, UK, Irish and Canadian passports, on charges of espionage. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. The defendant insists he is innocent and says he arrived in Russia to attend a friend’s wedding.