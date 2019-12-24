Register
    n this June 12, 2018 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Kim’s fifth meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping continues his ambitious diplomatic outreach that has included summits with the leaders of the United States, South Korea and Russia in the past year and a half. Experts say Kim is attempting to form a united front with North Korea’s main ally China to strengthen his leverage in the stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.

    China Urges US, North Korea to Create Road Map for Peace Settlement - Foreign Minister

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has called on the United States and North Korea to follow the previous agreements between them and come up with a road map on settling the issues of denuclearisation and achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

    "There has been a new round of tensions recently on the Peninsula. It is mainly because the Singapore Summit Joint Statement reached by the DPRK [North Korea, officially the Democratic People's Republic of Korea] and the US has not been effectively implemented, and the legitimate concerns of the DPRK have not been taken seriously or addressed," he said in an interview with the People's Daily newspaper, published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

    He added that Beijing and Moscow had put forward before the UN Security Council a draft resolution to support the peace process and prevent the situation from getting out of control.

    "In this context, China calls on the US to take concrete steps as soon as possible to deliver what has been agreed in Singapore. We encourage the DPRK and the US to work out a feasible roadmap for establishing a permanent peace regime and realizing complete denuclearization on the Peninsula. China will continue to play a constructive role to that end,' the foreign minister stated.

    On June 12, 2018, US President Donald Trump held a summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which resulted in a joint statement in which Pyongyang affirmed its commitment toward the total denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and both sides promised to work toward lasting peace.

    The US-North Korea negotiations came to a dead-end after the North Korean delegation departed from the October talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure as the United States had come empty-handed. The US side disagreed, stating that the sides had involved good discussions.

    Opening of new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    North Korea Slams US Official's Remarks on Alleged Human Rights Violations
    In recent months, North Korea has been consistently reminding the US that the deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concession in the ongoing denuclearization talks is coming soon. From the North Korean point of view, the US has not been responding in good faith to Kim's attempts to settle the issue.

    Pyongyang threatens to change its course regarding the denuclearisation process unless the Trump administration offers more acceptable terms to the North Korean leadership.

