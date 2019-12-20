Russia Sees No Ground for Concern Over North Korea's Recent Missile Tests - Ryabkov

"They are conducting tests from time to time. We do not see any grounds for concerns here, regarding the recently tested products. This is a normal process of strengthening a country's defense capacity. Nothing related to nuclear issues or missiles of a medium range or a range that is above medium has been revealed, so there is no ground for some specifically dramatic assessments," Ryabkov said.
The North Korean Academy of National Defence Science announced on 14 December that it had conducted a missile test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground after conducting another one at the same location on 7 December.
After the failure of the US-North Korea summit in Vietnam in February, Pyongyang officially committed itself to ending nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. This pledge did not, however, extend to engine tests, or launches of satellites or medium- and short-range ballistic missiles.
All comments
Show new comments (0)