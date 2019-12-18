Japanese Foreign Minister Wants to Boost Cooperation With Russia on Arctic LNG 2 Project

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday expressed his support for strengthening cooperation with Russia on Arctic LNG 2, a liquefied natural gas production project.

"For example, the Arctic LNG 2 project, in which Japanese companies are taking part, is the area where Japan's demand and technology, and Russia's potential complement each other. Personally, I want to strengthen this cooperation even more," he said during the 15th session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues, which is taking place in Moscow.

He added that there were prospects for cooperation in medicine and smart city development as well.

"There are also opportunities for cooperation in the Far East", the Japanese minister noted.

© REUTERS / Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon arrival for a working lunch in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

Motegi was appointed to the post in September of this year and has already made the increase in contacts with Russia a notable characteristic of his tenure as Tokyo's top diplomat. The main points on his agenda concern the promotion of cooperation with Russia in various areas, negotiations with Moscow regarding the territorial dispute around the Southern Kuril Islands and signing a peace treaty.

The project, launched by the Novatek gas company, involves the development of the Utrenneye gas and condensate field, which is located on the Gydan peninsula in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. Japanese Mitsui & Co. and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation have a joint 10-percent stake in the project.