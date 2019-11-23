Lavrov Says Japan Promised Russia to Address Concerns Over Its Military Alliance With US

NAGOYA, Japan (Sputnik) - Tokyo has promised to address Russia's security-related concerns regarding the development of Japan's military and political alliance with the United States amid statements by the latter saying it viewed Russia as one its key national security threats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

During a press conference to sum up the results of a G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, Lavrov said the United States has repeatedly made statements about its plans to deploy intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles to the Asia Pacific region following the collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) between Russia and the US.

Japan and South Korea, however, have told Moscow they were not aware of such plans, according to the Russia's Foreign Minister.

"We have handed over a list of our specific security-related concerns over the existence and constant development and reinforcement of the US-Japan military and political alliance to Japanese colleagues through our diplomatic channels and via our Security Council. Ouranese partners promised to address these concerns, and we will wait for their response and continue discussions", Lavrov told reporters.

© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, Japan Air Self-Defense Force demonstrates a training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo

The diplomat also noted that Washington did not hesitate to publicly call Russia and China main threats to the US and that all of its military alliances with Japan, Australia and South Korea would take into account these threats and challenges.

"During a meeting with the Japanese foreign minister, we drew attention [of the Japanese side] to the fact that this [US statements] differ from the assurances made by the Japanese side that the Japan-US alliance does not target Russia", he added.

The foreign minister noted that these issues would be high on the agenda of the forthcoming visit of Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to Russia in December.