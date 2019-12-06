Register
19:08 GMT +306 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Male, the capital of Maldives

    Listen Delhi! Maldives Rejects Western Media Spin on Chinese Debt; Asserts Strong Links With Beijing

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Shahee Ilyas / Malé, capital of Maldives
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106554/82/1065548255.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912061077503547-listen-delhi-maldives-rejects-western-media-spin-on-chinese-debt-asserts-strong-links-with-beijing/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Maldives is stuck in the middle of a power battle between India and China as both seek to ensure their dominance over the crucial shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean. Beijing invested millions of dollars in the country during the rule of former leader Abdulla Yameen as part of Beijing's Belt and Road plan.

    The Maldivian Foreign Ministry has categorically rejected an Associated Press report that claims that Male will seek to restructure the $1.4 billion-debt that it owes to China.

    The Associated Press on Thursday reported that Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid claimed that Male is in contact with Beijing to restructure its massive debt to China.

    “The ministry would like to clarify that Minister Abdulla Shahid in his interview with AP did not state that Maldives wants to "restructure" its debt to China,” the Maldivian foreign ministry clarified on Friday.

    ​The report came as Shahid was visiting Sri Lanka to meet the newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday.

    Reacting to the AP report, the Malidivian foreign ministry confirmed that Shahid did speak about the “reckless and irresponsible borrowings of the former regime.”

    China approved loans to Male for several infrastructure projects under the previous government led by Abdullah Yameen, funding funded housing projects, a bridge connecting the airport island with the capital island, Male, and some state-owned enterprises.

    The foreign ministry expressed its confidence that the “Maldives-China relationship is strong and vibrant enough to allow for discussions on all matters of mutual interest and it hoped to see the relationship grow to new heights during President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s administration.

    Earlier this week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of projects for the Maldives as well as plans to boost defence co-operation. One project involves lighting up Male using LED lights. Another sees the launch of the RuPay card in the Maldives. Meanwhile, three fish processing plants have been opened, and India has gifted Male a customs speedboat.

    Related:

    India Should Act as Guarantor of Peace and Stability in Indian Ocean Region - Maldives
    As Oceans Rise, Indian Ocean Archipelago Maldives Gears Up for Key Elections
    Eyeing China, India Boosts Presence in Indian Ocean, Giving Maldives Patrol Vessel, Financial Aid
    Tags:
    Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Narendra Modi, Yameen Abdul Gayoom, Abdulla Yameen, Beijing, Belt and Road Initiative, islands, Maldives, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse