Register
14:37 GMT +302 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou returns to British Columbia supreme court after a lunch break during a hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 30, 2019

    ‘No Longer Afraid’: Top Huawei Official Details Life on Bail in Canada One Year After Arrest

    © REUTERS / Lindsey Wasson
    World
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107746/00/1077460022.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912021077460448-no-longer-afraid-top-huawei-official-details-life-on-bail-in-canada-one-year-after-arrest/

    In December 2018, Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested in Canada at the request of the United States for allegedly breaching US sanctions against Iran - accusations that have been repeatedly denied by the company.

    Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, also known as Sabrina Meng, has published an open letter detailing her life on bail in Canada, one year after her arrest, while thanking the public for all the support and encouragement she has received.

    “Over the past year, I have also learned to face up to and accept my situation. I'm no longer afraid of the unknown”, Meng said in a letter published on Huawei’s website.

    The daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, also said that her life seems to pass more slowly now in comparison to the “constant rush” she experienced while working for the company in Shenzhen, as she now has more time that can be devoted to reading and oil painting.

    “When I was in Shenzhen, time used to pass by very quickly. Every day, my schedule was fully packed and I was constantly rushing from place to place, and from meeting to meeting. … I always felt like I was being stretched thin and that there was never enough time to get everything done”, Meng wrote.

    She also thanked the people who supported her following her arrest in Canada last year. Meng said that she “burst into tears” following the round of applause in the public gallery she received after the judge announced she was released on a $10 million bail 11 days after her detention. 

    “Every time I appear in court, a crowd waits outside. Your passion and support have always warmed my heart”, the Huawei official said.
    Meng Wanzhou, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies, attending the 6th Annual VTB Capital Investment Forum Russia Calling at the World Trade Center, October 2, 2014
    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    Meng Wanzhou, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies, attending the 6th Annual VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling" at the World Trade Center, October 2, 2014

    Arrest of Huawei’s CFO Amid US Accusations

    Meng Wanzhou was arrested in December last year at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States on suspicions of financial machinations in breach of US sanctions against Iran. She was released later that month on bail conditions, such as having to wear an electronic tag and being restricted in her movements. The Chinese company’s executive has remained in Vancouver since, but is currently fighting extradition to the US, where she faces several charges. Meng and Huawei have repeatedly denied the accusations of any illegal behaviour.

    Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, laughs during a round table meeting with the media in Shenzhen city, south China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. The founder of network gear and smart phone supplier Huawei Technologies said the tech giant would reject requests from the Chinese government to disclose confidential information about its customers.
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Huawei Can 'Survive Without the US', Not a Bargaining Chip in US-China Trade Talks - CEO and Founder
    The Huawei executive’s arrest sparked a diplomatic row between China and Canada and was followed by the detention of two Canadian citizens by Beijing - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, in a move that was regarded by some as a retaliatory measure. Chinese authorities insisted that the two men posed a threat to national security. Beijing has also introduced several bans against Canadian pork and vegetable oil exports, some of which were, however, lifted earlier this month.

    Tags:
    China, Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Wouldn't Miss it for the World: Sputnik's Best Photos from November 2019
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse