Putin, Xi Inaugurate Delivery of Russian Gas to China Via Power of Siberia Pipeline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping inaugurated on Monday the delivery of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia (Sila Sibiri) pipeline.

"I give permission [to open the gas line]", Putin said at the opening ceremony, to which Xi replied, "Let's go!"

The pipeline will transport Russian gas from the Irkutsk Region and the Sakha Republic to residents of Russia's Far East Region and China.

Moscow and Beijing signed a 30-year purchase and sale agreement worth $400 billion for the gas supplies via the pipeline back in 2014, but both countries had to be sure that the project could operate in the Siberian climate before the launch became possible.

© Photo: Gazprom Developing gas resources and shaping gas transmission system in Eastern Russia. Green line - Power of Siberia on the map

Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPS) are also currently holding talks on another project via a western route, given the name Power of Siberia-2, potentially running from western Siberia to Novosibirsk and the border between the two nations.