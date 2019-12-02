‘Power of Siberia’: Top 10 Facts About Russian-Chinese Energy Megaproject

The joint natural gas pipeline project between Moscow and Beijing, which is expected to commence its first deliveries to northeast Asia this December, is currently seen as a centrepiece of the energy and economic cooperation between the two states.

The Russian-Chinese natural gas pipeline Power of Siberia will launch on 2 December during a joint teleconference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Russian head of state’s press secretary confirmed this week.

The energy megaproject between Russia, the world’s largest gas exporter, and China, the world's largest gas consumer, is not only expected to deliver 38 billion cubic metres of Russian gas to the Asian industrial giant in the next 30 years, but is also expected to strengthen the economic and political cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

“This is a strategic project of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the energy sector. It is extremely important for deepening comprehensive cooperation”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said in the beginning of November.

Here is a list of facts to know about Power of Siberia prior to its historic launch on 2 December.