China is Going to Have to Make a Trade Deal With the US - Trump

Earlier, amid hopes for a comprehensive trade deal with China to end the year-and-a-half long multi-billion-dollar trade spat, the US president boasted that he "didn't care" if a deal wasn't made, since China was supposedly hit much harder than the US, with their "supply chain...all broken like an egg."

China will have to make a trade deal with the US, or face even higher tariffs, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday, speaking to reporters at a cabinet meeting.

Trump added that he was "very happy" with the current state of negotiations.

The two economic giants reported last month that they had come to an agreement a 'phase one' trade deal to end their year-and-a-half long trade dispute, but have yet to sign any agreement publicly, which Trump has said he would like to see done somewhere in the US between himself and President Xi of China.

In his remarks Tuesday, Trump said "we will see what happens" regarding the potential trade deal.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW