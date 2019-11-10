Register
13:26 GMT +310 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Trump Boasts China’s Supply Chain is ‘Broken Like an Egg’, Says ‘Doesn’t Care’ if Deal Made or Not

    © AP Photo / Ma Ka
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    This week, a new report by the United Nations revealed that the multi-billion dollar trade war between Washington and Beijing had cut Chinese exports to the US by $35 billion in the first half of 2019, and led to losses for both countries’ economies, with US losses largely related to higher prices for consumers.

    US President Donald Trump has walked back hopes about a comprehensive trade deal with China to end the year-and-a-half long trade spat, suggesting that Beijing was much more interested in making a deal than the US was.

    “The trade talks with China are moving along, I think, very nicely and if we make a deal that we want it will be a great deal and if it’s not a great deal, I won’t make it,” he said, speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews outside on Saturday.

    “I’d like to make a deal but it’s got to be the right deal,” Trump added, saying that the US Treasury was collecting tens of billions of dollars in tariffs from the Chinese.

    “China very much wants to make a deal,” Trump said. “They’re having the worst year they’ve had in 57 years. Their supply chain is all broken, like an egg, they want to make a deal, perhaps they have to make a deal. I don’t know, I don’t care, that’s up to them.”

    At the same time, Trump boasted that “our stock market has just broken another record, as you see, our economy is doing phenomenally well, our jobs numbers just broke yet another record – they’re higher than ever before. Our country is doing better than it’s ever done.”

    A day earlier, Trump told reporters that he did not agree to ease the tariff regime on China, even though Beijing supposedly would “like him to do so,” following reports that the two sides had agreed to reduce some levies on one another’s products in a goodwill gesture.

    Trade Spat

    The year-and-a-half long trade spat between the world’s largest economies has affected hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of goods from both countries. Last week, US and Chinese officials confirmed that they had made substantial progress on a deal and had reached a “consensus of principles,” with Trump telling reporters that he would like to see the deal demonstratively signed somewhere in the US, possibly in Iowa, by himself and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Also last week, the US Commerce Department issued a third extension to licenses to US tech companies to continue doing business with Huawei Technologies despite formal restrictions placed on the tech giant earlier this year.

    The Trump administration kicked off the trade spat with China in May 2018, with the conflict since escalating to affect hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of goods, including virtually the entirety of Chinese goods coming into the US. Trump said the US tariffs were aimed at settling years of alleged unfair treatment by Chinese companies and by the Chinese government, whom he accused of currency manipulation and technology theft. China has denied such claims.

    On Tuesday, a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development concluded that the trade conflict has cut Chinese exports to the US by $35 billion in the first half of 2019, with increased trade with Taiwan, Mexico, the European Union and other countries making up about $21 billion of that, with another $14 billion lost due to lower US consumer demand and/or insufficient production capacity from the rest of the world.

    Last month, China’s Q3 growth slowed to 6 percent, the country’s lowest since 1992, but still within the government’s target range of 6-6.5 percent for the year amid the US trade spat.

    Related:

    China-US Trade War Benefits India, Other Economies: UNCTAD
    Huawei Can 'Survive Without the US', Not a Bargaining Chip in US-China Trade Talks - CEO and Founder
    ‘Cracking Technical Levels’: Gold Slightly Goes Down in Price as US-China Deal Gets Rolling
    US Federal Officials Warn of Russia, China, Iran Threat Ahead of 2020 Election
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A living room is displayed in the GDR-Museum in Pirna, Germany; picture taken 16 October 2019.
    Beyond the Berlin Wall: Daily Life in East Germany Captured by Unique Museum Showpieces
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse