Trump Says Knows Location of Dead Daesh Leader Baghdadi's Third-in-Command

Late last month, the US president announced that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's second-in-command had been killed in a US strike just days after he reported that the terrorist leader himself had been killed in a US special forces raid in Syria's Idlib province.

The United States has its "eyes" on acting leader of Daesh (ISIS)* following the reported demise of al-Baghdadi and his "number one replacement" Daesh spokesman Abul-Hasan al-Muhajir last month, President Donald Trump has announced.

"We also got [Baghdadi's] second, they've just taken a man," Trump said Tuesday after a speech before the Economci Club of New York. "We have our eye on his third. His third has got problems because we know where he is too. So, we have to keep it that way," the president noted.

Earlier, at a Veterans' Day address in New York City on Monday, Trump said that the US had "our eyes" on the next Daesh leader.

"Thanks to American warriors, al-Baghdadi is dead, his second in charge is dead, we have our eyes on number three," Trump said. "His reign of terror is over, and we have our enemies running very, very scared. Those who threaten our people don't stand a chance against the righteous might of the American military," he added.

*A terrorist group outlawed in many countries.