Disposal of Remains of Eliminated Daesh Leader Baghdadi Completed - US Joint Chiefs of Staff

US President Donald Trump told reporters earlier in the day that Americans may be able to watch parts of the weekend raid by US Special Forces on the compound of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in which the terrorist leader blew himself up with three of his children to avoid capture.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Alexander Milley stated that the disposal of Daesh leader Baghdadi's remains has been completed. He also said that the US is not prepared to release photos or video of the Baghdadi mission at this time, as they are classified.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced on 27 October that the terrorist number one, as well as many of his fighters, had been killed in the US operation in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that it doesn't possess any reliable data about the US operation and has reasons to question the reality of it, let alone its success.

The reports about the death of the Daesh leader emerged amid Turkey’s recent Operation Peace Spring in north-eastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Daesh terrorist group. The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on 17 October for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on 22 October to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in north-eastern Syria along the Turkish border.