Russian MoD Does Not Have Reliable Information on US Operation in Syria to Neutralize Baghdadi

The Russian Ministry of Defence has announced that it does not have reliable information regarding the US operation in Idlib which allegedly resulted in the death of terrorist leader al-Baghdadi.

As US President Donald Trump has confirmed the death of Daesh* head al-Baghdadi, Russian military officials said they do not possess any reliable data regarding this matter.

"The Russian Defence Ministry has no reliable information about US servicemen conduction an operation to 'yet another' elimination of the former Daesh leader Abu Bark al-Baghdadi in the Turkish-controlled part of the Idlib deescalation zone", ministry spokesman Maj.Ge. Igor Konashenkov said.

Earlier, Trump declared that al-Badhgadi allegedly "died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way", and boasted that the US personnel involved in the mission "were incredible".

News of al-Baghdadi''s demise come after he was reported dead on several occasions in recent years, though none of the previous aforementioned reports were ever corroborated.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.

