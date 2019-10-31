Daesh Confirms Death of al-Baghdadi Following US Raid, Names Successor - Reports

On 27 October, US President Donald Trump announced that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a raid executed by US Special Operations Forces in Syria’s Idlib province.

Daesh* has named Abi Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as its new leader following al-Baghdadi's death in a US raid, Reuters reported, citing the group's news agency. Daesh has reportedly confirmed the death of its former leader.

US President Donald Trump said that al-Baghdadi blew up himself and three accompanying children by detonating a suicide vest when he was trapped at the end of a tunnel. According to the US leader, the number one terrorist had been under the Pentagon's surveillance for quite some time before the conditions were ripe to eliminate him.

Baghdadi made his first media appearance in 2014, when he declared himself the caliph of the worldwide Daesh terrorist group. Since then, there have been numerous reports with claims, albeit unconfirmed, that Baghdadi had been killed.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia