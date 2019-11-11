Founder of 'White Helmets' James Le Mesurier Found Dead in Istanbul - Reports

Le Mesurier, a former MI6 officer, created the controversial 'urban search and resecue' organisation in 2014. The White Helmets have been repeatedly accused of staging fake attacks in the conflict in Syria in a bid to prompt a Western-backed military intervention in the wartorn country.

The White Helmets organisation has confirmed to Israeli public broadcaster KAN that the group's founder James Le Mesurier was found dead in his home in Istanbul, Turkey.

#BREAKING: White Helmets officials confirm to me that Le Mesurier was found dead next to his home in Istanbul, and that police are investigating pic.twitter.com/I45mcZgR26 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 11 ноября 2019 г.

Earlier, a diplomat was quoted by Reuters as saying that Le Mesurier's body had been found early Monday morning in the city's Beyoglu district.

Police are said to be investigating the incident, with the circumstances of Le Mesurier's death remaining unclear.

BBC news diplomatic editor Mark Urban reported that a colleague had told him that Le Mesurier died after 'falling' out of the window of his flat, with the colleague said to suspect foul play and "possible state involvement."

However, Sözcü, a major Turkish daily newspaper, reported, citing sources, that Le Mesurier may have killed himself.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW