Commentator on White Helmets Members Resettlement to UK: 'Complete Hypocrisy'

Sputnik: Britain's Home Office has confirmed that some 100 volunteers and family members from the Syria White Helmets civil defence group have been resettled in the UK. How significant is this?
Vanessa Beeley: I mean, I think what is extraordinary is that the release of information has been published by the BBC three days after of the one of the BBC producers put into question the narratives that are produced by the White Helmets by stating publicly on his Twitter page that the White helmets and other affiliated activists had staged the hospital films in Douma, presenting it as an alleged chemical attack carried out by the Syrian government. Those scenes were what we used in the mainstream media, particularly in the UK, to rush to judgment on it being a Syrian Government chemical attack, which then of course led to the unlawful bombing by the UK Government, French and American governments one week later. So you know, for me, this is not surprising that the BBC now it's going into serious damage limitation.
Vanessa Beeley: In December, there was a roundtable discussion at the UN Security Council in New York, where The Foundation for the Study of Democracy presented compelling evidence of the White Helmets being involved in cross border organ trafficking operations working with the terrorists operating inside Syria. That evidence came from the testimony of Syrian civilians. I have also gathered testimony from Syrian civilians of the White Helmets, abducting children for the staging of chemical weapon events, of organ trafficking or taking children for organ trafficking and that is from eastern Aleppo and from East Ghouta. We've also seen video evidence actually shown by the White Helmets themselves. They've been participating in terrorist atrocities against Syrian civilians; the dismemberment of the bodies of Syrian Arab Army, prisoners of war… the evidence against this organization is mounting exponentially.
Sputnik: If we look at the case of Shamima Begum, a subject that's reached much controversy in recent weeks, reaction has largely been against her returning because of her terrorist links. Why have we not seen the same condemnation against White Helmet volunteers resettling back in the UK?
