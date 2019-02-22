Commentator on White Helmets Members Resettlement to UK: 'Complete Hypocrisy'

Britain’s Home Office has confirmed that some-100 volunteers and family members from the Syria White Helmets group have been resettled in the UK, after volunteers were evacuated last year with the help of British government officials. Sputnik spoke about this to the Journalist and Political Commentator Vanessa Beeley.

Sputnik: Britain's Home Office has confirmed that some 100 volunteers and family members from the Syria White Helmets civil defence group have been resettled in the UK. How significant is this?

Vanessa Beeley: I mean, I think what is extraordinary is that the release of information has been published by the BBC three days after of the one of the BBC producers put into question the narratives that are produced by the White Helmets by stating publicly on his Twitter page that the White helmets and other affiliated activists had staged the hospital films in Douma, presenting it as an alleged chemical attack carried out by the Syrian government. Those scenes were what we used in the mainstream media, particularly in the UK, to rush to judgment on it being a Syrian Government chemical attack, which then of course led to the unlawful bombing by the UK Government, French and American governments one week later. So you know, for me, this is not surprising that the BBC now it's going into serious damage limitation.

© AP Photo / Metropolitan Police, File 'Shamima Begum is One of 400 Daesh Supporters Back in UK' - Anti-Terror Expert

Vanessa Beeley: In December, there was a roundtable discussion at the UN Security Council in New York, where The Foundation for the Study of Democracy presented compelling evidence of the White Helmets being involved in cross border organ trafficking operations working with the terrorists operating inside Syria. That evidence came from the testimony of Syrian civilians. I have also gathered testimony from Syrian civilians of the White Helmets, abducting children for the staging of chemical weapon events, of organ trafficking or taking children for organ trafficking and that is from eastern Aleppo and from East Ghouta. We've also seen video evidence actually shown by the White Helmets themselves. They've been participating in terrorist atrocities against Syrian civilians; the dismemberment of the bodies of Syrian Arab Army, prisoners of war… the evidence against this organization is mounting exponentially.

Sputnik: If we look at the case of Shamima Begum, a subject that's reached much controversy in recent weeks, reaction has largely been against her returning because of her terrorist links. Why have we not seen the same condemnation against White Helmet volunteers resettling back in the UK?

© AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria - Watchdog This is the extraordinary thing I mean, here we have basically 100 Shamima Begums, who have been allowed into the UK and they're not even British — they're not British citizens. So this is complete hypocrisy on behalf of the British government but as I said, what it demonstrates, is that they are going to any lengths to protect what is effectively a British intelligence asset or propaganda constructs that was created by a former MI6 officer in 2013 in Turkey and Jordan, not in Syria, so you know, yes — this has to raise the question again, why have 100 potential terrorists affiliates been allowed into the UK with no assurances? What evidence is there that the British government has carried out the cross checks necessary to ensure that they are not allowing terrorists on to British soil?

The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.