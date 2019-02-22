Register
08:34 GMT +322 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, dig through the rubble of a mosque following a reported airstrike on a mosque in the village of Al-Jineh in Aleppo province late on March 16, 2017

    Commentator on White Helmets Members Resettlement to UK: 'Complete Hypocrisy'

    © AFP 2018 / Omar haj kadour
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Britain’s Home Office has confirmed that some-100 volunteers and family members from the Syria White Helmets group have been resettled in the UK, after volunteers were evacuated last year with the help of British government officials. Sputnik spoke about this to the Journalist and Political Commentator Vanessa Beeley.

    Sputnik: Britain's Home Office has confirmed that some 100 volunteers and family members from the Syria White Helmets civil defence group have been resettled in the UK. How significant is this?

    Vanessa Beeley: I mean, I think what is extraordinary is that the release of information has been published by the BBC three days after of the one of the BBC producers put into question the narratives that are produced by the White Helmets by stating publicly on his Twitter page that the White helmets and other affiliated activists had staged the hospital films in Douma, presenting it as an alleged chemical attack carried out by the Syrian government. Those scenes were what we used in the mainstream media, particularly in the UK, to rush to judgment on it being a Syrian Government chemical attack, which then of course led to the unlawful bombing by the UK Government, French and American governments one week later. So you know, for me, this is not surprising that the BBC now it's going into serious damage limitation.

    Amira Abase, left, Kadiza Sultana, center, and Shamima Begum, walk through Gatwick airport, south of London, before catching their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police, File
    'Shamima Begum is One of 400 Daesh Supporters Back in UK' - Anti-Terror Expert
    Sputnik: Can you explain some of the alleged terrorist links associated with the White Helmets?

    Vanessa Beeley: In December, there was a roundtable discussion at the UN Security Council in New York, where The Foundation for the Study of Democracy presented compelling evidence of the White Helmets being involved in cross border organ trafficking operations working with the terrorists operating inside Syria. That evidence came from the testimony of Syrian civilians. I have also gathered testimony from Syrian civilians of the White Helmets, abducting children for the staging of chemical weapon events, of organ trafficking or taking children for organ trafficking and that is from eastern Aleppo and from East Ghouta. We've also seen video evidence actually shown by the White Helmets themselves. They've been participating in terrorist atrocities against Syrian civilians; the dismemberment of the bodies of Syrian Arab Army, prisoners of war… the evidence against this organization is mounting exponentially.

    Sputnik: If we look at the case of Shamima Begum, a subject that's reached much controversy in recent weeks, reaction has largely been against her returning because of her terrorist links. Why have we not seen the same condemnation against White Helmet volunteers resettling back in the UK?

    This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group helping a wounded man after airstrikes hit Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 1, 2018
    © AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria - Watchdog
    Vanessa Beeley: This is the extraordinary thing I mean, here we have basically 100 Shamima Begums, who have been allowed into the UK and they're not even British — they're not British citizens. So this is complete hypocrisy on behalf of the British government but as I said, what it demonstrates, is that they are going to any lengths to protect what is effectively a British intelligence asset or propaganda constructs that was created by a former MI6 officer in 2013 in Turkey and Jordan, not in Syria, so you know, yes — this has to raise the question again, why have 100 potential terrorists affiliates been allowed into the UK with no assurances? What evidence is there that the British government has carried out the cross checks necessary to ensure that they are not allowing terrorists on to British soil?

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Aleppo Chemical Attack May Be Work of White Helmets - Russian MoD (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    White Helmets Should Be Put on UN Terrorist List - Russian Envoy
    White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria - Watchdog
    Evidence Shows That White Helmets Is Branch of al-Nusra - Moscow
    Tags:
    White Helmets, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Claudia Schiffer During Chanel Fashion Show in Milan, 1995
    Karl Lagerfeld & His Models: Honoured Divas Wearing Iconic Designer's Creations
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    New Day, Old Rhetoric
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse