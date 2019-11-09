Register
08:13 GMT +309 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ksi Vs Logan Paul Face off during the official weigh in

    KSI Tells Logan Paul ‘I am Going To Break You’ as YouTubers Set for Rematch in Los Angeles

    CC BY 3.0 / KSIvsLogan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    British WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders is defending his title in Los Angeles on Saturday against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Both men are unbeaten but most of the crowd will not be there to watch Saunders, who is fighting on the undercard of a clash between two men who are not professional boxers at all.

    YouTubers Logan Paul and Olajide Olatunji - better known as KSI - will fight it out at the 21,000 seater Staples Center on Saturday, 9 November.

    KSI, 26, is a British rapper and gamer who has 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

    Last year he knocked out another YouTuber Joe Weller before calling out Logan Paul and the pair fought a draw at the Manchester Arena.

    ​At an entertaining press conference on Thursday, 7 November, KSI said: "I’m a dog, I’m a fighter, I always make sure that I defend what is rightfully mine. This is my legacy. I’m going to break you. Everything I do will have intent and you will notice that and you will feel that."

    At the end of the press conference the pair shoved each other like professional fighters with a grudge.

    Logan Paul, who also has around 20 million YouTube subscribers, said: "This is a personal thing for me. I definitely want to go out there and secure the victory in violent fashion for my friends, my family, my fans and everyone who is going to be at the Staples Center.

    "But to be honest KSI just happens to be the guy in the ring for me. This is the end of a redemption arc that has changed my life so, for me, the only demon I'm fighting in the ring is myself,” he added.

    ​Both men will be fighting as cruiserweights and the California State Athletic Commission said it had sanctioned the fight in the hoping of introducing boxing to a new and younger demographic.

    KSI and Logan Paul, who will be fighting over six rounds rather than the professional distance of 12, have instant name recognition among the under-25s, something which cannot be said for the WBA cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian, from France, the IBF belt holder Yuniel Dorticos, a Cuban, or Latvia’s WBO champ Mairis Briedis.

    The YouTubers have decided to wear lighter gloves - with less cushioning - and forego protective headgear and many fans are hoping to see a knockout.

    ​Paul, 24, rose to online fame by posting short comedy videos on YouTube, but the American overstepped the mark last year when he posted a clip of a suicide victim in Japan and appeared to mock him.

    He later took the video down and apologised.

    ​Billy Joe Saunders is unbeaten in 28 professional fights and is taking on Coceres, an Argentinian, who also has an unblemished record after 28 bouts. 

    Saunders has also encountered controversy online - last year he was forced to apologise after he posted a video clip of him pretending to offer crack cocaine to an addict in exchange for punching a complete stranger.

     

    Tags:
    Los Angeles, KSI, Logan Paul, boxing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 November
    This Week in Pictures: 2-8 Novermber
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse