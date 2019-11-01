Register
08:52 GMT +301 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Johnson, Farage Could Team Up as ‘Unstoppable Force’ Ahead of Election, Trump Says Amid Brexit Delay

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Christoph Scholz / Brexit
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Earlier this week, the EU formally agreed to extend Britain’s exit process until 31 January 2020, in a move that was followed by the UK Parliament’s House of Commons voting to hold a snap general election on 12 December.

    In an interview with Britain’s LBC radio on Thursday, US President Donald Trump specifically urged UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to team up with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage ahead of the upcoming election campaign.

    “He [Johnson]’s a fantastic man and I think he’s the exact right guy for the times. And I know that you (Farage) and him will end up doing something that could be terrific. If you and he get together it’s, you know, an unstoppable force,” Trump said.

    He attacked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, claiming that he would be “bad” for the UK, while praising Johnson for attempting to implement his Brexit deal

    At the same time, Trump insisted that Johnson’s Brexit deal could prevent the UK from clinching a trade agreement with the US.

    “We want to do trade with UK, and they want to do trade with us. To be honest with you, this deal, under certain aspects of the deal - you can’t do it, you can’t do it, you can’t trade. We can’t make a trade deal with the UK. Under certain ways we would be precluded, which would be ridiculous,” POTUS argued.

    A No 10 spokesperson, in turn, was quoted by the BBC as saying that said the Brexit deal meant “we can strike our own free trade deals around the world, from which every part of the UK will benefit”.

    Johnson Pledges to Tackle ‘Tough’ Election

    The remarks come after Johnson reportedly underscored that he is ready to grapple with the general election following a parliamentary vote to hold elections on 12 December.

    “It'll be a tough election and we are going to do the best we can”, he said during the meeting with Conservative MPs on Wednesday, adding that that it was time for Great Britain to “come together to get Brexit done”.

    He also expressed hope that the poll will give him public approval to carry on with his Brexit deal and break the parliamentary deadlock that had led to a further delay of Britain’s divorce from the EU until 31 January.

    Farage, in turn, slammed Johnson’s recently renegotiated deal with the EU, but did not rule out the possibility of a last-minute pact with the Conservative Party.

    “If the PM wants to fight a general election on defending a new EU treaty, that is very disappointing for all Leavers. His new agreement is just not Brexit”, Farage tweeted earlier this week.

    The Labour Party, meanwhile, officially launched its campaign for the 12 December general election, with Corbyn lashing out at the US President and the current British government's relationship with him.

    “Trump is trying to interfere in UK election to get his friend Boris Johnson elected”, Corbyn wrote on Twitter.

    On Tuesday, the UK Parliament's House of Commons approved holding a snap general election in the country on 12 December, with the legislation expected to go to the House of Lords, where it is unlikely to be opposed. Among UK lawmakers, 438 voted in favour of holding the December election, while only 20 voted against it.

    This came a day after Brussels approved another deadline extension for the UK, giving the country until 31 January 2020 to ratify the Brexit deal negotiated by Boris Johnson, and leave the bloc.

    Addressing his “British friends” on Twitter, European Council President Donald Tusk, for his part, suggested that the third Brexit delay “may be the last one”, and called on them to “make the best use of this time”.

    Related:

    Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage Pledges to Clear Out ‘Remainer Parliament’ - Report
    UK Misses the Deadline... Again: A Brief History of Brexit Delays
    EU Rules Out Possibility of New Brexit Negotiations - Spokeswoman
    Trump Says UK Trade With US Could Be Up to 5 Times Higher Post-Brexit
    Tags:
    general election, process, withdrawal, EU, Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn, Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, United States, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Til Death Do Us Part: Major European Funeral Exhibition Opens in Moscow
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse