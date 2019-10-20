Jeffrey Epstein’s Discovered Address Book Had ‘13 Contact Numbers For Prince Andrew’ - Report

British royal Prince Andrew came under increased scrutiny in August 2019 following the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and trafficker, with whom he was allegedly connected in relation to sexual acts committed against minors – allegations that the Duke of York has vehemently denied.

An address book of accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contains 13 contact numbers for various residences of Queen Elizabeth II's second son, Prince Andrew, including Buckingham Palace, Mike Fisten, one of the first investigators who examined the allegations of sex trafficking activities levelled against the US billionaire, will reportedly reveal in a UK documentary, according to The Telegraph.

Fisten said that the book, which was discovered in Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, was “a treasure trove of Jeffrey’s activities” and also “showed us the scope of Jeffrey’s travels, girls, and contacts”.

The claims will be investigated in an episode of UK Channel 4’s Dispatches that will be aired on 20 October.

“You could take for instance, if looking at the section in London, you could pick out, the Duke of York, which is Prince Andrew. And when you look at that, under Duke of York it shows Buckingham Palace London”, Fisten reportedly said.

“He has thirteen phone numbers to contact the Duke. And (these numbers went everywhere), Wood Farm, Sunninghill Wood Farm, Sunninghill numbers, the Palace, his home number, his home email".

The private investigator also added that it was “hogwash” to say that people who were around the accused sex offender did not know about his illegal activities, because “if you were around Jeffrey you were around underage girls”.

Fisten was one of the first investigators to interview Virginia Roberts, now Giuffre, who raised allegations against Prince Andrew in a Manhattan court, claiming that she had sex with the British royal on three occasions, the first being when she was only 17. She claimed that she was procured as Epstein’s “sex slave” by his lover Ghislaine Maxwell, who directed her to have sex with a number of powerful men.

The Manhattan court documents, connected to a 2015 defamation case that Giuffre brought up against Maxwell and obtained by the programme, reportedly reveal that the third sexual encounter the girl had with Prince Andrew was also an “orgy” involving several other girls.

PR Virginia Roberts alleged that she was 17 when she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, pictured here with Roberts in early 2001.

The programme also claims that Prince Andrew and the deceased US billionaire had met at least 10 times over their 12 years of acquaintance, with the Duke of York allegedly “staying for days” at Epstein’s mansions from time to time. Previously, a whistleblower who has been a caretaker at Jeffrey Epstein’s Avenue Foch apartment in Paris since the convicted sex offender bought it in the 2000s, also said to French police that the Duke of York had been seen at the apartment on multiple occasions.

Prince Andrew has denied all the claims brought against him, saying that “at no stage during the limited time I spent with him [Epstein] did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction".

An official statement by Buckingham Palace issued earlier this year also read that “any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue” and “emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation”.