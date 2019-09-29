Prince Andrew in Spotlight Again Amid Reports of 'Regular' Visits to Epstein’s Paris Apartment

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew came under increased scrutiny last month following the death of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, being accused of underage sex by one of financier’s victims, Virginia Giuffre. The British royal has repeatedly denied all the claims.

A whistleblower, who has been a caretaker at Jeffrey Epstein’s Avenue Foch apartment in Paris since the convicted sex offender bought it in the 2000s, has revealed to French police that Britain's Prince Andrew was seen at the apartment on multiple occasions, The Sun reported on Sunday.

The caretaker, who remained unnamed in the press due to legal reasons, told the media that “Prince Andrew stayed at the address a number of times including when Epstein was not there”.

The French officers who raided Epstein’s £7million Paris property last Monday found a custom-made massage parlour and are now probing the allegation that Prince Andrew was a regular visitor to the apartment, with reports in France suggesting that the Duke of York will be avoiding travelling to country while the investigation is ongoing.

In the meantime, The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation plans to question approximately 100 alleged victims over the next two months as part of the probe into Epstein’s sex trafficking case.

“The US investigation is focusing on several potential victims in the hope that they can provide more details about Prince Andrew and his connection to the Epstein case”, sources with the US Department of Justice reportedly told The Sunday Times. “They are not going to dismiss it [claims relating to Andrew] because he is a royal”.

Detectives at Scotland Yard are said to be assisting the investigation, with the former head of Royal Protection Dai Davies quoted as saying that a full investigation would be in Prince Andrew's “interests”.

In 2008, US financier Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring an underage girl for prostitution, subsequently spending only 13 months in jail. He was arrested again in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking, after which he allegedly hanged himself in his camera cell on 10 August 2019.

Prince Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth II's second son and the Duke of York, reportedly met Epstein in 1999. One of Epstein’s most prominent exposers and victims, Virginia Roberts, now Giuffre, has accused the Duke of York of having sex with her several times when she was 17 years old at Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell's London home.

The British royal has repeatedly denied the accusations brought against him, arguing that they were “categorically untrue”, with Giuffre insisting that Prince Andrew “knows the truth and I know the truth”.