Trump Says 'It's Fine' If Syria Gets Help From Russia, Claims Kurds 'are No Angels'

Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria last week, with the campaign, dubbed 'Operation Peace Spring', supposedly aimed at the creation of a security zone along the Turkish-Syrian border free of Daesh (ISIS)* terrorists and Syrian Kurdish YPG militants, whom Turkey also labels a terrorist entity.

US President Donald Trump has said it would be "fine" with him if Syria got help from Russia in Damascus' standoff with Turkey, and appeared to further distance himself from the US's Syrian Kurdish allies, saying they are "not angels."

Speaking to journalists at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said that he would prefer slapping Ankara with sanctions to fighting in the region.

The US, he added, remains prepared to help negotiate the situation in Syria. According to the president, Syria's Kurds "are very well protected. By the way, they are not angels," he said.

Trump signed an executive order greenlighting sanctions against Turkish officials and entities on Monday over Turkey's operation in northern Syria. On Wednesday, Chair of the House Republican Committee Liz Cheney said lawmakers were preparing to introduce a bill with bipartisan support which would place sanctions on Turkey.

