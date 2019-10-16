Ankara Vows to Retaliate for 'Unacceptable' US Sanctions, Threats Over Syria Op

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorising broad-ranging sanctions against Turkish officials and entities, including the Turkish defence and energy ministries, in response to Ankara's ongoing military operations in northern Syria.

Turkey considers sanctions and the threat of sanctions unacceptable, and will retaliate in kind, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has announced.

Speaking to lawmakers on Wednesday ahead of talks with US officials, Cavusoglu said Ankara expects lawmakers in Washington to reconsider their harmful approach, which he said has "tested" the Turkish-US relationship.

"Dear members of parliament, we will be decisive in our operation, and our US-Turkey relations are at a critical threshhold as well, between our president and President Trump regarding Syria. There is a mutual understanding that some members of Congress and other memebers of the US administration are sort of testing this alliance that has stood the test of time, and unfortunately they are seeking remedies in an illegitimate partnership with a terrorist organisation," Cavusoglu said.

"The US administration and the Congress is exhibiting a very, very unfortunate stance. We expect them to reassess their position," the foreign minister added.

"The US cannot stick to unilateralism. Our stance against that is quite evident. We want to protect the security of our country...we will not bow down to any sort of sanctions, and this will not have an impact on our decisiveness. And of course regarding these sanctions, we will reciprocate as necessary," Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu met with newly minted US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien on Wednesday in Ankara, with O'Brien, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expected to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday about the Turkish operation in Syria.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW