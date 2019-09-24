Register
14:29 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas

    UK-Flagged Tanker Stena Impero Leaves Iranian Port - Report

    © AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza Akhoondi
    World
    Get short URL
    0 61
    Subscribe

    The case of the Stena Impero, UK-Flagged oil tanker detained by Iranian authorities on July 19 over its alleged violation of maritime rules, had intensified the diplomatic conflict between Tehran and London, and prompted Britain to deploy a naval task force to the region to escort its commercial vessels through the Hormuz Strait.

    The Stena Impero tanker is leaving the Iranian Port of Bandar Abbas, where it had been detained for over two months amid the diplomatic row between Iran and the UK, Iran's Tasnim News agency has reported, citing data from an oil tanker tracking service.

    According to the TankerTrackers oil tanker tracker service, satellite imagery appeared to show that the Stena Impero was no longer anchored at the port.

    Iranian authorities have yet to confirm the authenticity of the reports.

    On Sunday, Erik Hanell, president and ceo of Stena Bulk, the shipping company which owns the Stena Impero, told reporters that he believed Iran could release the ship from custody before the end of the day. The head of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation in Hormozgan Province later confirmed that the ship would be released "soon."

    However, as of Monday, the vessel remained in detention, with London repeating its calls on Iran to "immediately release" the ship.

    Seven of the Stena Impero's 23 crew members were released earlier this month, and left Iran. The remaining crew was told to remain aboard so that the vessel could leave port after being released.

    The Stena Impero's detention helped to bring Iranian-British relations to their lowest point in decades, with London first announcing that it would create a European-led maritime coalition in the Gulf to 'ensure the security of commercial vessels', and later scrapping the idea and joining the US coalition formally tasked for the same purpose instead. Iran has denounced all measures by powers outside the Persian Gulf region to introduce warships into the region, and has called on regional powers to join forces to ensure regional security instead.

    The Stena Impero was detained on July 19, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards accusing it of violating multiple international maritime laws, ramming into a small fishing vessel, ignoring warnings by local maritime traffic authorities, and turning off its transponder during its attempt to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. UK authorities have denied claims that the ship violated any regulations, and accused Tehran of maritime "piracy."

    The "piracy" accusation followed on Iran's own claims that the UK acted in a similar fashion when it seized the Grace 1 (since renamed the Adrian Darya 1), a tanker laden with Iranian oil which was seized by Gibraltar authorities and British Royal Marines as its made its way through the Strait of Gibraltar on July 4. London justified that seizure, and accused the Grace 1 of attempting to ship its crude oil cargo to Syria, in contravention of European Union sanctions legislation against that war-torn country.

    The Iranian ship was released by

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Perfectly Preserved Mummy of Ancient Egypt's Official to Go on Display in Cairo's New Museum
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse