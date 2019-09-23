Iran, Iraq, Gulf States Should Join Coalition to Defend Persian Gulf, Tehran Says

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has called on regional powers including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Kuwait to join a broad regional coalition to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf.
The senior diplomat made the proposal as he set off to New York City for the United Nations' General Assembly on Monday to present Iran's plan for a 'Coalition of Hope' initiative in the Gulf, with the plan seeking to ensure regional security using local capabilities, while keeping outside powers including the United States, the UK and Israel out.
