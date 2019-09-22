Iran May Release Impounded Tanker Stena Impero in Coming Few Hours - Owner Company

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - Tehran may release the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero, which has been in Iran's custody for two months, on Sunday, Erik Hanell, president and CEO of Stena Bulk shipping company, which owns the tanker, said.

"In the morning, we were informed that it seems like Stena Impero tanker would be released in the coming few hours. As we understand, the political decision to release the tanker has been taken. We hope that the ship will start the journey in the next few hours and leave the territorial waters of Iran", Hanell said aired by SVT Nyheter broadcaster.

Meanwhile, an Iranian maritime official confirmed that the vessel would be released soon.

Seven out of 23 crew members of the impounded Stena Impero were released earlier in the month.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz on 19 July over an alleged violation of international maritime rules, after Tehran stated that the vessel rammed a boat and refused to answer the authorities, trying to escape.

© AFP 2019 / Johnny BUGEJA An Iranian flag flutters on board the Adrian Darya oil tanker, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar on August 18, 2019

The move came as a tit-for-tat after Iran's own Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as Grace 1, oil tanker had been detained by the Gibraltar and UK marines over alleged breach of EU anti-Syria sanctions, which the Islamic Republic denied.

Iran's tanker was released on 19 August after Gibraltar reportedly received assurances the cargo would not be delivered to Syria.