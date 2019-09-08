Iran's Adrian Darya 1 tanker "has gone to its destination," and its "oil has been sold," an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has said, according to Reuters.
Earlier, Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton posted a satellite image reportedly showing the ship sitting off the coast of Syria on Saturday. Last week, it was reported that the Adrian Darya 1 was travelling somewhere between Cyprus and Syria, with its transponder turned off and its exact location unknown amid US threats to arrest the commercial vessel, and to sanction any country where the ship docks.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
