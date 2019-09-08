Iranian Tanker Sought by US 'Gone to its Destination, Oil Sold' - Reports

On Saturday, US National Security Advisor John Bolton posted a satellite image which he said was Iran's Adrian Darya 1 tanker loitering two nautical miles off the coast of the Tartus naval facility in Syria, and accused Tehran of "lying" about its alleged commitment not to send the tanker to Syria after its release by Gibraltar authorities last month. Tehran says it gave no such commitments.

Iran's Adrian Darya 1 tanker "has gone to its destination," and its "oil has been sold," an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has said, according to Reuters.

Earlier, Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton posted a satellite image reportedly showing the ship sitting off the coast of Syria on Saturday. Last week, it was reported that the Adrian Darya 1 was travelling somewhere between Cyprus and Syria, with its transponder turned off and its exact location unknown amid US threats to arrest the commercial vessel, and to sanction any country where the ship docks.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW