Al-Qaeda Leader Urges Attacks on US, European, Israeli and Russian Targets in 9/11 Speech - Reports

On the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, the leader of Al-Qaida*, the terrorist group responsible for the notorious terror attack, Ayman al-Zawahri called on Muslims to carry out new strikes against the US, Russia, Israel, and European states. Al-Zawahri's statement was published on the website of the SITE Intelligence Group.
Al-Zawahri, who succeeded Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, criticised those jihadis who have "backtracked" on their views and condemned the attack on the World Trade Centre.
