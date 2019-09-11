Large US Flag Unfurls at Pentagon In Commemoration of 9/11 Tragedy - Video

On Wednesday, a large US flag was unfurled at sunrise on one of the Pentagon's walls in a move to commemorate the victims of the 9/11 terrorist act.
The biggest terror act in modern US history occurred on 9 September 2001, when nearly 3,000 people were killed and 6,000 wounded after al-Qaeda terrorists* hijacked commercial airplanes and slammed them into the World Trade Centre in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Another hijacked plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
This morning, the U.S. flag was unfurled down the side of the Pentagon, where the 2,977 people across the nation who lost their lives 18 years ago will be remembered. #NeverForget911 pic.twitter.com/Xfgew5GwAp— WUSA9 (@wusa9) 11 сентября 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)