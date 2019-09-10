Russia, US Confirm Intentions to Continue Depoliticized Dialogue, Work on Counterterrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and Washington agreed on Monday, following talks on counterterrorism in Vienna, that they intended to continue cooperating and working in this area in a depoliticized way, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, responsible for counterterrorism issues, met with US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan to discuss foreign terrorist fighters, terrorist financing, aviation security and the threat of international terrorism.

"The representatives of the competent authorities of Russia and the United States exchanged opinions on the most pressing issues on the counterterrorism agenda, as well as key points for future cooperation in this field between the two countries. Moscow and Washington have confirmed that they intend to continue working constructively in this area in a depoliticized manner", the ministry said in a statement.

The US State Department also released a statement following the bilateral talks, saying that Sullivan had emphasized to Moscow that concrete result must be achieved in counterterrorism by enhancing reciprocal information sharing.

Russia and the US regularly maintain a counterterrorism dialogue, with the latest such consultations between Sullivan and Syromolotov held in the Austrian capital in December.