Israeli Military Retaliates After Vehicle Damaged by Gaza 'Terror Squad' Drone - IDF

Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces reported that five rockets had been fired from inside the Gaza Strip into Israel on Friday night, and said it had responded by attacking Hamas targets in northern Gaza. The incident followed the reported deaths of two Palestinian teens in clashes with Israeli soldiers along the border.

A Gaza 'terror squad' has launched a drone into Israel, dropping "what appears to be an explsive device" and "lightly" damaging an Israeli military vehicle, the IDF has tweeted.

According to the miltiary, it responded by targeting those responsible. There are no reports of injuries on either side as of 1:30 pm local time.

Gaza Tensions

Saturday's incident followed renewed violence along the Gaza border on Friday night in which two Palestinian teenagers, 14 and 17, were reportedly shot dead. According to the local health ministry, another 46 protesters were injured.

The Israeli army reportedly used live ammunition against the protesters, describing the demonstration as "especially violent," and saying a "large number of explosive devices, hand grenades and fire bombs" had been thrown toward the border fence and at IDF soldiers. No injuries were reported on the Israeli side.

A Hamas spokesperson warned Friday that Israel would "bear the consequences" for the violence. Later Friday, the IDF reported that multiple air raid sirens had been activated in border communities in southern Israel after five rockets had been fired at the area from the Gaza Strip. No injuries or deaths were reported, with the projectiles believed to have hit open fields. Israel responded by deploying an aircraft and a tank to strike Hamas positions in northern Gaza.

Palestinian protesters have been gathering at the border with Israel since March 2018, demanding an end to the Gaza blockade, the right to return to their former homes in Israel, and demonstrating against a host of other issues - including US President Donald Trump's recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The protests have lead to series of clashes, with over 300 Palestinians killed and up to 18,000 injured in fighting with Israeli security forces. One Israeli soldier has reportedly been killed and several soldiers and Israeli civilians have also been injured by rockets and makeshift aerial projectiles such as incendiary balloons fired from Gaza into southern Israel.