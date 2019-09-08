Register
20:26 GMT +308 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A US soldier stands guard during a joint patrol with Turkish troops in the Syrian village of al-Hashisha on the outskirts of Tal Abyad town along the border with Turkish troops, on September 8, 2019

    US Terror Syndicate

    © AFP 2019 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by Finian Cunningham
    0 0 0

    A recent investigation has uncovered explosive evidence that the US is supplying weapons to terror groups in Syria, Iraq and Yemen. The finding blows the lid sky-high on Washington’s much-vaunted claims of “fighting terrorism”.

    Bulgarian journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva and her Arms Watch website have uncovered perhaps some of the most incriminating evidence yet linking the Pentagon to al-Qaeda*-affiliated jihadi groups across the Middle East.

    In a feat of investigative reporting carried out over the past two years, Arms Watch has pieced together an entire network of covert arms dealing orchestrated by the Pentagon. The devastating implication is that such a global syndicate involving US arms contractors, American government officials acting as buyers, and the use of hundreds of civilian airliners given "diplomatic clearance" – all of these logistics must have had top-level authorization in Washington.

    So when President Trump crows about "defeating terror" in Syria or fighting against "Iran-backed proxies" in Yemen, he is either a liar or he has not a clue about what his military and intel chiefs are really up to. Up to their necks in supporting terrorism on an industrial scale.

    The giant gun-running scheme operates to purchase non-standard US weaponry from arms companies in the Balkans – Bulgaria, Croatia and Serbia. The cargos comprising millions of weapon pieces, including assault rifles, mortars and rockets, are usually flown to the US airbase, Al Udeid, in Qatar. From there, the arms are transported to various terrorist outfits in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

    How are the weapons tracked back from the terrorists to US government buyers?

    Armoured vehicles of the US-led coalition patrol the city of Ras al-Ain in Syria's Hasakeh province on July 28, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / -
    Armoured vehicles of the US-led coalition patrol the city of Ras al-Ain in Syria's Hasakeh province on July 28, 2019.

    As Arms Watch explains, the serial numbers on individual weapons recovered in hauls by the Syrian Arab Army from former militant bases show an exact match with order and lot numbers on documents that Arms Watch received from anonymous leaks. Other leaked documents (emails, passport scans) reveal US government officials purchasing inventories of weapons bearing the same serial numbers from arms companies in Bulgaria, Croatia and Serbia.

    Another method of identification is a close examination of propaganda videos released by so-called Islamic State (ISIS or Daesh)* and other Al Qaeda affiliates such as Nusra Front (rebranded as Tahrir Hayat al-Sham). From the weapons displayed in the videos being handled by militants, the serial numbers can be identified and tracked back to the Balkans and the US buyers.

    We are talking here about millions of weapons and tens of millions of dollars. This could not be carried out by rogue American intel agencies acting without authorization. It must have top-level clearance, perhaps even from President Trump’s national security council headed up by John Bolton.

    As journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva comments: "The documents expose the biggest lie in the US foreign policy – officially fighting terrorism while secretly supporting it."

    This is by no means the first time that Washington has been accused of covertly sponsoring terror groups for regime-change machinations.

    In Syria, US and other NATO weaponry has been recovered over and over again in former terrorist dens. There have also been several reports of American military helicopters making secretive arms drops or transporting militants to safe havens.

    Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai made damning claims in a media interview in 2017 in which he said that he was convinced US special forces were aiding and abetting the ISIS network in Afghanistan.

    U.S. military advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade work with Afghan soldiers at an artillery position on an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak province
    © REUTERS / James Mackenzie
    U.S. military advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade work with Afghan soldiers at an artillery position on an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak province

    The Russian Ministry of Defence has also reported suspicious movement by US helicopters and arms drops to militants in Syria and Afghanistan.

    However, the latest investigative findings by Arms Watch expose an international weapons supply chain to internationally proscribed terror groups – all under the direction of Washington.

    The evidence cannot be clearer: the US government is arming, sponsoring and directing terror networks as a proxy force in several countries. Remember these proxies have committed unspeakable barbarities against hundreds of thousands of civilians, including decapitating women and children, across the Middle East.

    That means that when the US air force is bombing countries like Iraq, Syria and Yemen (vicariously with regional allies' warplanes), Washington is really serving as the air command for terrorist ground forces.

    Since the 9/11 terror attacks on the US in 2001, the world has been utterly changed by constant American warmongering. Whole countries have been demolished, civilizations desecrated, millions of civilians have been killed or maimed, millions of children orphaned, millions of refugees on the move. This astounding record of de facto criminality and state terrorism by Washington has been repeatedly justified or concealed by its claims of conducting a war on terror.

    If the US is not fighting terrorism but rather actually mobilizing it and weaponizing it, as the above investigation demonstrates, then the conclusion is truly awesome.

    The world is being held hostage by the biggest terror syndicate ever – which masquerades as a democratic government in Washington.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    * Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups, banned in Russia

    Tags:
    Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse