Register
18:54 GMT +308 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York.

    Civil Engineers Challenge Official Story of WTC Building 7’s Collapse as 9/11 Anniversary Approaches

    © AP Photo / Marty Lederhandler
    US
    Get short URL
    2160

    The attacks of September 11, 2001 became the single deadliest terrorist attack in human history, and the deadliest enemy attack ever on US soil, killing nearly 3,000 Americans, injuring over 6,000 others, and causing hundreds of deaths at the hands of cancers related to the rescue, recovery and reconstruction efforts at Ground Zero in the months and years that followed.

    The engineering department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, a non-profit which rejects the 9/11 Commission Report’s conclusions on the causes of the collapse of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers and 7 World Trade Center, has released a new report questioning the official version of WTC 7’s destruction.

    The 126 page report took four years to complete, and involved three civil engineering PhDs led by Dr. J. Leroy Hulsey of the University of Alaska Fairbanks department of civil engineering. Dr. Feng Xiao, an associate professor of civil engineering at the Nanjing University of Science & Technology, and Dr. Zhili Quan, a bridge engineer at the South Carolina Department of Transportation, were coauthors.

    Challenging the official conclusions of the US government’s National Institute of Standards and Technology, which found in 2008 that WTC 7 was brought down on the evening of September 11, 2001 as a result of a fire, Hulsey’s study suggested that the collapse was caused by a “global failure involving the near-simultaneous failure of every column in the building,” something not possible to achieve by fire.

    The study was accompanied by a painstaking study of the building and the World Trade Center Plaza complex, and a minute-by-minute analysis of its collapse, combined with mathematical models of frame construction and simulations of the kinds of pressure that could be exerted to it to result in destruction.

    “The principal conclusion of our study is that fire did not cause the collapse of WTC 7 on 9/11, contrary to the conclusions of NIST and private engineering firms that studied the collapse,” the report noted.

    “This conclusion is based upon a number of findings from our different analyses. Together, they show that fires could not have caused weakening or displacement of structural members capable of initiating any of the hypothetical local failures alleged to have triggered the total collapse of the building, nor could any local failures, even if they had occurred, have triggered a sequence of failures that would have resulted in the observed total collapse,” it added.

    The report itself does not speculate about the possible causes of the WTC 7 column’s “global failure.”

    However, in a press release, Dr. Hulsey said that “the only thing that could have brought this structure down in the manner observed on 9/11 is the near-simultaneous failure of every column in the building below Floor 17.”

    University of Alaska Fairbanks
    Screengrab from "A Structural Reevaluation of the Collapse of World Trade Center 7"

    The authors released a draft of their report last week, starting a two-month period during which they will accept comments from the public, after which a final version of the report will be released. The team expects to organise and upload its primary data into a format which ban be uploaded by anyone interested in their work before the end of September.

    Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth was formed in 2006 by San Francisco-based architect Richard Gage, and has challenged the conclusions reached by government-led investigations into the collapse of the World Trade Center. Although the group’s claims have been dismissed by some as a “conspiracy theory,” the group has garnered significant attention and support over the years, and claims to have attracted the backing of over 3,000 architects and engineers from around the world, as well as thousands of members of the public.

    9/11 Continues to Kill

    Nearly two decades after 9/11, the consequences of the terror attacks continue to kill Americans. Last year, US media reported that over 9,795 people had been diagnosed with cancers deemed to be 9/11-related, with victims including first respondents, local residents, and people who worked in lower Manhattan in the weeks and months after the Twin Towers’ collapse. Of those, well over 400 are believed to have died.

    Last week, ABC reported that illnesses related to the attack have now killed over 10 times as many New York City police officers in the 18 years since the attack as the attack itself did in 2001. Furthermore, 22 members of the New York City Fire Department are said to have succumbed to 9/11-related illnesses in the past year alone. A recent study found that in addition to cancers, first responders have also faced a higher long-term risk of developing cardiovascular disease, with firefighters who worked on the WTC’s ruins for six months or more experiencing a 30 percent increase in their risk of a heart attack or stroke.

    A view of One World Trade Center from the North Pool, which marks the former site of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at Ground Zero the night before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States in New York
    © AFP 2019 / Brendan Smialowski
    A view of One World Trade Center from the North Pool, which marks the former site of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, at Ground Zero the night before the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States in New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse