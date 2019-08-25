The plane was earlier spotted taking Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Oslo and Paris, although no info regarding its current passengers is available.

An Airbus 321 plane, Flight IRAN05, belonging to the government of Iran, has landed in Biarritz, France, where the G7 meeting is taking place, after departing from Tehran, the website Flight Radar 24 indicates. An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman announced that the country’s top diplomat, Javad Zarif, had arrived on the plane.

The spokesperson hasn't clarified the reason for the minister's trip to France, but noted that he is not going to hold talks with US President Donald Trump or members of his delegation. The ministry further stated that Zarif would depart for Tehran later in the day to thereafter embark on a planned trip to Asia.

Reuters reported, citing an anonymous source that the Iranian minister will hold talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. When asked about Zarif's arrival, Trump declined to comment on it.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW