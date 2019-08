The G7 summit, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron, officially started on 24 August and will last until 26 August. The summit is set to highlight the issue of inequality and the advancement of universal access to social welfare.

People are rallying on Sunday against the G7 summit in Biarritz, France and are expected to block public squares in seven towns around the host-city.

Earlier in the year, French President Emmanuel Macron promised the highest level of security during the summit amid weekly Yellow Vests protests.

