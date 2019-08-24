Live from Paris as Yellow Vests protesters take to the streets for the 41st straight week amid the first day of the 45th G7 summit, held in the French coastal city of Biarritz.

Tens of thousands of people have been marching every Saturday through the streets of France since the movement began last November, over planned hikes in fuel taxes.

While the French government has abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with the government's policies.

