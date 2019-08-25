Macron Says G7 Leaders Agreed Joint Action on Iran to Avoid Escalation of Actions in Region

PARIS (Sputnik) - The G7 leaders have agreed to maintain "join communication" on Iran to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons and avert an escalation of regional tensions, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Sunday.

"We agreed that we will talk on Iran together, there is a G7 statement about our goals, and the fact that we share them is very important, it helps to avoid disagreements that weaken everyone," Macron said, as quoted by French media.

"We all agree with two clear things: we do not want Iran to have a nuclear bomb, and we do not want an escalation and destabilization of the region," he added.

The president noted that they agreed on their "joint communication" on Iran, which would "allow them to reconcile their positions."

France's Biarritz is currently hosting the G7 summit that began on 24 August and will last throughout 26 August.