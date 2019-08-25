Register
25 August 2019
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019.

    Twitter Explodes With Memes Over Comic Photo of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson at G7

    Svetlana Ekimenko
    Topic:
    G7 Summit in Biarritz, France (17)
    US President Donald Trump met with new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a breakfast meeting during the second day of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, promising a "very big trade deal" with the UK, and hailing its impending exit from the EU.

    The G7 summit kicked off in Biarritz, France on Saturday, with the second day of the event starting with US President Donald Trump having breakfast with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    However, it was an earlier photo of the two leaders in the same room together, gearing up for the G7 summit that has evolved into a hilarious meme, gathering swift momentum and exploding into a twitter-generated storm of online wit.

    ​Once social media users pounced on the photo, there was no end to the mirth, as people turned the photo into a meme, with some suggesting reasons for why Trump was pointing at Johnson:

    ​Many compared the photo with other well-known memes roaming the web:

    ​And users had a field day with inventing captions for the photo:

    ​As the two world leaders held their first meeting against the backdrop of the ongoing G7 summit in France, US President Donald Trump praised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the “right man for the job” to deliver Brexit.

    The US president pledged a “very big trade deal".

    "We're going to do a very big trade deal, bigger than we've ever had with the UK and now at some point they won't have the obstacle, they won't have the anchor around their ankle, because that's what they have", said Trump.

    Johnson insisted the deal will not be “smooth sailing", adding the US must open up its markets if a post-Brexit trade deal is to be agreed.

    Topic:
    G7 Summit in Biarritz, France (17)

    Brexit, France, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, G7, G7 Summit
